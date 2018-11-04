Astronics Co. (ATRO) Position Trimmed by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,143 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.28% of Astronics worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,172,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider James S. Kramer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $543,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

