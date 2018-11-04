athenahealth (ATHN) PT Set at $138.00 by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann set a $138.00 target price on athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATHN. BidaskClub lowered athenahealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHN traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,612. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. athenahealth has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $163.94.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $280,414.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,912.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $340,770 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of athenahealth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in athenahealth by 167.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in athenahealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in athenahealth by 16.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in athenahealth by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

