Athersys (ATHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Athersys to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 106.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. On average, analysts expect Athersys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 517,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,661.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 28,868 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $58,024.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,668 shares of company stock worth $120,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

