Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 108.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Atlassian has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,092.57, a PEG ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 2.73.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

