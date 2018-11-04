Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,488. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at $585,407.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

