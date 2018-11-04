AU Optronics (AUO) Downgraded to “Sell” at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, KGI Securities upgraded AU Optronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

AU Optronics stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. AU Optronics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AU Optronics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AU Optronics by 269.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AU Optronics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of AU Optronics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 141,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 47,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AU Optronics in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

