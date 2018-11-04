Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €82.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.54 ($84.34).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA stock opened at €54.46 ($63.33) on Friday. Aurubis has a one year low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a one year high of €86.80 ($100.93).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.