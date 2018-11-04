Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 414.26 ($5.41).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 417.40 ($5.45) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

In related news, insider Trevor Mather sold 48,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.66), for a total value of £211,100.49 ($275,840.18).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.