Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We envision upside to our target if the upcoming data reflect the anticipated advantages of Autolus’ CAR T assets. Our $45 price target is derived from a risk-adjusted, sum-of-the-parts analysis that drives our DCF model. Our DCF is based on: beta of 1.45, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 10.2%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2027.””

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

