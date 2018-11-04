Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,199,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,162 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,382,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,094,000 after purchasing an additional 801,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,556,000 after purchasing an additional 755,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,334 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total transaction of $337,893.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,933 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $140.72 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $107.61 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

