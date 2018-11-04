Avanos Medical (AVNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY18 guidance at $1.75-1.90 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.37 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.86. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Raymond James raised Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

