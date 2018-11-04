Avon Products (AVP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Avon Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avon Products from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

AVP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,563. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $849.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avon Products will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avon Products news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,882,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 3,211.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 978,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 20.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,573,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 22.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Avon Products during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

