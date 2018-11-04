Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €58.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) received a €58.00 ($67.44) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays set a €67.40 ($78.37) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.47 ($76.12).

SPR stock opened at €58.90 ($68.49) on Friday. Axel Springer has a twelve month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a twelve month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

