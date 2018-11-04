AXT (AXTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AXTI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of AXT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 1,129,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,898. The stock has a market cap of $232.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. AXT has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.14 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 233,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in AXT by 37.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 641,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 174,160 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in AXT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 316,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AXT by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.