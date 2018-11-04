B. Riley Analysts Give Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) a $15.00 Price Target

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) received a $15.00 price objective from equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Government Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 2,323,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,993. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Government Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 243.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 905.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

