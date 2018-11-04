B. Riley Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (BLD) to Neutral

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of TSE:BLD opened at C$76.49 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$82.26.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.03 million.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.