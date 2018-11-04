B2Gold (BTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$367.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$379.21 million.

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.39 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$4.06.

In other news, Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$95,200.00. Also, insider Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$58,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $317,000.

BTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

