B3Coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.41 Million (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. B3Coin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $4,156.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B3Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, B3Coin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.02637730 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009663 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009300 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003850 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000730 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000770 BTC.

B3Coin Profile

B3Coin (CRYPTO:KB3) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 736,192,741 coins. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

