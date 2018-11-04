Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €46.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DPW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.16 ($43.20).

Shares of DPW opened at €28.05 ($32.62) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

