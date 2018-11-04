Baidu (BIDU) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp set a $297.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $313.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.86.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,835,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6,361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,277,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,340 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.