Baidu Inc (BIDU) Holdings Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 452,910 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,488.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 26.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $194.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $177.80 and a twelve month high of $284.22.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $297.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

