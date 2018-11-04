Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHGE. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

In related news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 521.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,112,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,821,000 after buying an additional 3,450,049 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $28,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 949.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 621,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 561,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 434.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 547,042 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 13.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,409,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,654,000 after buying an additional 523,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84. Baker Hughes A GE has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

