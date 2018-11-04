Ball (BLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

BLL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Vertical Group cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,195. Ball has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

