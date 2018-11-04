Ball Co. (BLL) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,098 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 5,484.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,024,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 11.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,577,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,917,000 after acquiring an additional 915,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 36.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 548,699 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,738,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 571.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 414,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ball from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $47.36 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.