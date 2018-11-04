Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.99. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 78884 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 377.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

