Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 99.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.2% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the second quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the second quarter valued at $52,937,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

