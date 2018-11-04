Bancorp (TBBK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $584.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.31). Bancorp had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,376,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $240,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,258,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after acquiring an additional 769,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bancorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,887,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 339,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bancorp by 698.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 201,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.