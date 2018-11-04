Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Marcus Corp (MCS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.37% of Marcus worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after purchasing an additional 358,093 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Marcus by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 595,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 87,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Marcus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marcus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCS. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

In other Marcus news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $423,852.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,943 shares of company stock worth $7,127,460. Insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Marcus Corp has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Marcus had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.