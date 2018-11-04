Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Gannett worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gannett by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,223,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,856 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $53,768.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,034 shares in the company, valued at $73,083.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $93,318. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCI. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE GCI opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.83. Gannett Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.17 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.83%. Gannett’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

