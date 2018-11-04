Bank of America Increases Extended Stay America (STAY) Price Target to $20.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 1,703,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,817. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Extended Stay America by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Extended Stay America by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Extended Stay America by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Extended Stay America by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after buying an additional 95,913 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.