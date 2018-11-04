Bank of Montreal Can Buys 110,855 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 253,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.50 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $730.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

