Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.91 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,398,000 after purchasing an additional 717,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 78,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NMI by 123.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 469,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on NMI in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

In related news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 81,972 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,741,085.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,056 shares in the company, valued at $13,658,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 83,184 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $1,849,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,295,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,661. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMIH opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.10. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. NMI had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 27.89%. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

