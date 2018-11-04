Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $185.88 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $185,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $567.79 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $521.79 and a 1 year high of $697.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.60, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 740 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 740 shares in the company, valued at $444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,358 shares of company stock worth $10,151,204. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

