Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,264,743 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 36.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,264,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $164,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dover by 10.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Dover by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dover by 44.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 82.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $4,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,396,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Dover’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.