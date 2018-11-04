Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood set a $39.00 price target on Bank Of Princeton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.82. 4,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.19. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

