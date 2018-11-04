Banner (BANR) PT Set at $62.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Banner stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. 128,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Banner has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Banner by 60.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banner by 93.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

