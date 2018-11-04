Barclays Boosts Open Text (OTEX) Price Target to C$63.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

TSE:OTEX opened at C$43.51 on Thursday. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$40.76 and a twelve month high of C$51.98.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

