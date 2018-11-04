Barclays Increases Mercadolibre (MELI) Price Target to $370.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Mercadolibre to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.39. 1,360,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.96. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $250.83 and a one year high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 321,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,302,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 19.8% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

