Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.54, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $144,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $95,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,107,574. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

