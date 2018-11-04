Barings LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,917 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $220.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

WYNN opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 69.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

