Barings LLC Has $725,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of DFS opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $2,314,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,180,798 shares in the company, valued at $91,110,373.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $293,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,564.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $7,656,625. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

