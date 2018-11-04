Barings LLC Purchases New Position in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNDT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conduent to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CNDT opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David Amoriell sold 33,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $722,133.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

