Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $66,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

