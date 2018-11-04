Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,530 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABX. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

