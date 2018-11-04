Baxter International (BAX) PT Lowered to $74.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.19.

BAX stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 38,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

