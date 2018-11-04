Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Sells 7,489 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627,006 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,738,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,436 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,010,000 after purchasing an additional 481,210 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,430,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $371.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

