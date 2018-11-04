Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.54. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Fowler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,433.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

