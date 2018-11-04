Bee Token (BEE) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $931.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bee Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00151248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00262218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.65 or 0.10044267 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,626,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

