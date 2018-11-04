Belden (BDC) Cut to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.41. Belden has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.15 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Belden by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Belden by 13.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,528,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

