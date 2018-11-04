Belden (BDC) Stock Price Up 5% on Insider Buying Activity

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $56.26 and last traded at $54.94. Approximately 1,429,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 449,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

Specifically, Chairman John S. Stroup acquired 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $494,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,342.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.41.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Belden by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Belden by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Belden by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,280,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the period.

About Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

